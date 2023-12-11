Belgium Firmly Supports Peaceful Resolution Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11 . Belgium stands
firmly behind efforts for a peaceful and comprehensive resolution
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs
Hadja Lahbib said, Trend reports.
“Good to speak with my Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov.
Belgium stands firmly behind efforts for a peaceful and
comprehensive resolution with Armenia, fostering stability in the
region,” she wrote on her page on X.
She noted that the sides also discussed EU-Azerbaijan relations
and ways to reinforce bilateral cooperation.
