UAE Stun Sri Lanka In Under-19 Asia Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 6:27 PM

In a major upset, the UAE stunned Sri Lanka, a Test-playing country, with a thrilling two-wicket victory in their Under-19 Asia Cup Group B game on Monday.

After restricting Sri Lanka to 220 for nine in 50 overs in Dubai, the UAE reached home in 48.2 overs, losing eight wickets.

Tanish Suri top-scored for the UAE with a brilliant knock of 75 (88 balls,4 fours, 3 sixes) as the home team earned a famous win.

Skipper Aayan Afzal Khan (33 off 55 balls, 2/38) led from the front with a brilliant all-round display.

But Sri Lanka still had a chance of winning the match after the UAE lost their eight wicket for 213.

Ammar Badami (17 not out), though, held his nerve to drag the team over the line at the ICC Academy Ground.

The UAE, which lost to Bangladesh in their opening game, are now third on the points table with two points from two games.

But they will have a big chance to reach the semifinals if they beat minnows Japan, which have lost their two matches by big margins, in their final group game on Wednesday.