E-Sports Maestro Tanmay Singh Urges Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Propel Gaming As A Professional Path For Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11th December 2023: In an electrifying podcast exchange with Ranveer Allahbadia on Mountain Dew's \'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai\' Stories on The Ranveer Show, e-sports maestro Tanmay Singh, aka ScoutOP, unleashed a fervent call for a groundbreaking change. Directly addressing Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Singh emphasized the necessity of formal recognition and educational awareness about e-sports as a viable career option. He highlighted that e-sports demands more than gaming skills-it requires strategy, dedication, and mental agility like traditional sports, aiming to dispel misconceptions surrounding this field.



Breaking barriers, Singh underscored the urgent need for formal acknowledgment and educational awareness about e-sports as a legitimate career pathway. He defied stereotypes, asserting that e-sports demands more than just gaming prowess; it requires strategy, dedication, and mental agility akin to traditional sports. Throughout the gripping conversation, Singh delved into personal stories, unfolding his journey and painting a visionary picture for the gaming industry. The narrative reached its crescendo with Singh\'s plea for an educational curriculum enlightening students and parents about the professional landscape of e-sports.



Singh\'s advocacy for an e-sports curriculum mirrors his broader ambition of nurturing an environment conducive to aspiring gamers, signaling a potential revolution in the perception of gaming as a serious career pursuit.

