Sreeram Brings Alive Charlie Chaplin Act On The Jhalak Dikhalaa Jaa Dance Floor This Weekend

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With every passing day, the dance war is getting fiercer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



By now, the contestants are trying various dance forms but one contestant who is seriously wanting to learn and try every form of dance on the floor is Bollywood Singer, Actor and Reality Show Star Sreeram.



This year Sreeram took the opportunity to showcase his dancing skills on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. At the start of the Jhalak journey, Sreeram a non-professional dancer had decided that he won't shy away from trying various dance forms and with his latest performance he has raised the bar in this competition.



Constantly he has been scoring well on the Jhalak Dikhalaa Jaa stage and on the Sunday episode, he put up a lively performance which is a perfect combination of dancing and acting, earning him high praises from judges and fans alike. His Charlie Chaplin act was adorable along with the comic timing, the expressions and the dance moves with Choreographer Sonali Kar.



The Charlie Chaplin act by Sreeram and Sonali was performed on the iconic song 'Pyaar Tum Mujhse Karti Ho' from the movie Ghayal featuring Beautiful Meenakshi Seshadri and Handsome Sunny Deol. Post performance, Sreeram got great reviews from the lady herself Meenakshi Seshadri who has on the panel along with the judges. Sreeram was called entertainer, talented performer by the judges and Judge Malaika gave him a standing ovation!



Well, all we can say is that Sreeram has a long way ahead in the show and for now, why don't we tune into Sony Entertainment Television and watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa at 9:30pm every weekend

User :- Hinjal Veera

Email :...