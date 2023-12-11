Palestine Amb. To Kuwait: Conflict In Palestine A Continuation Of 1948 Nakba

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Corrected Repeat



KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub said Monday that the conflict in Palestine is not a difference in viewpoints, but rather a continuation of the 1948 Nakba of the Palestinian people, and it cannot be interpreted in any other way.

This came in a meeting in which 33 ambassadors from members of diplomatic missions in Kuwait participated in a seminar by the Reconnaissance Research center.

Ambassador Tahboub added that the measures taken by the Israeli occupation in the occupied territories, especially the Gaza Strip, contradict the most basic humanitarian principles, including cutting off water, electricity, food, and medicine, and destroying hospitals, educational institutions, and infrastructure.

He asked, "Where is the international community in its commitment to what is stipulated in the Charter of Human Rights or international humanitarian law in the face of these Israeli violations?" For his part, the founder and CEO of the Reconciliation Center, Abdulaziz Al-Anjari, stressed during the meeting the pivotal role of the State of Kuwait, the government and people, and its role in building bridges of communication with countries and peoples that support the Palestinian right.

Al-Anjari added that there are many countries and peoples in the world that stand by the Palestinian right, like Latin American countries, stressing the importance of seeking to provide tangible practical support in addition to moral support to the Palestinian people.

The meeting focused on discussing the importance of supporting current humanitarian relief efforts for Palestine in parallel with strengthening work for the Palestinian right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.