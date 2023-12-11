Japan PM, UAE Pres. Confirm Coop To Improve Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed on Monday to maintain close cooperation between the two countries toward improving the humanitarian crisis and calming down the situation in Gaza, including at the UN Security Council, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 15-minute telephone conversation, Kishida expressed his strong concern over the resumption of the fighting and the expansion of combat to all areas of the Gaza Strip including the southern areas, according to a statement released from the ministry.

In order to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Japan has provided emergency grant aid worth USD 10 million in areas such as food, water and medical care, and is also currently working on the early delivery of an additional USD 65 million of humanitarian assistance, the premier noted.

In response, Sheikh Mohamed explained the UAE's diplomatic efforts towards calming down the situation in Gaza and its humanitarian measures, the ministry said.

In addition, Kishida expressed his appreciation for the long years of stable supply of crude oil from the UAE to Japan and his hopes for the UAE to continue to play a leading role in the stabilization of the global crude oil market, including through increase in production.

The two leaders also agreed to further strengthen the cooperative relationship between Japan and the UAE in various fields under the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership Initiative.

Furthermore, Kishida congratulated the successful convening of the COP28 UN World Climate Action Summit under the UAE presidency.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude for Japan's position on the issue as well as for its assistance. (end)

