China Urges Philippines To Stop Infringements Of Territorial Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- China on Monday urged the Philippines to stop infringing on its sovereignty and making provocative moves, stop groundlessly attacking and smearing China, and avoid undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

"We will continue to do what is necessary in accordance with domestic and international laws to resolutely respond to provocative moves that infringe on China's sovereignty and defend our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing in Beijing.

Mao made the remarks after one cargo vessel, one official vessel and two coast guard ships of the Philippines, "without permission from the Chinese government," intruded into adjacent waters of Ren'ai Reef in Nansha (Spratly) Islands on Sunday in an attempt to send construction materials to the "illegally" grounded warship there.

"The China Coast Guard took necessary enforcement measures against the Philippine ship in accordance with domestic and international law," she said, adding that the ministry has lodged serious dأ©marche in strong protest to the Philippine side.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Philippine Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Chinese envoy in Manila to complain over China's "dangerous action" in the South China Sea over the weekend.

The responsibility for the recent emergencies in waters of Ren'ai Reef lies completely with the Philippines, according to Mao.

"The root cause is that the Philippines has broken its promise and refused to tow away the illegally grounded warship at the reef and attempted to reinforce it on a large scale in an attempt to permanently occupy Ren'ai Reef," the spokeswoman stressed.

China insists sovereignty over most of the resource-rich South China Sea, including the Nansha Islands that are also claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. (end)

