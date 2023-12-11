Kuwaiti Oil Min.: Arab Energy Coop. Vital To Meet Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Bolstering Arab countries cooperation in the energy sector would enable the region to face global challenges, said a Kuwaiti government official on Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day 12th Arab Energy Conference, held in Doha, Qatar, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr. Saad Al-Barrak indicated that Arab cooperation was necessary within the domain of energy, saying that it was a collective responsibility on part of Arab energy producers and exporters.

Securing energy supplies and supporting world economic growth was important especially when oil, the world major source of energy, was facing a multitude of challenges affecting global demand and prices as a result of polices by some consumers states, said Al-Barrak.

He went on to say that, the conference was an invitation to boost cooperating amongst Arab entities and institutes to encourage investments and establish partnerships in various energy fields as well as finding opportunities to create jobs and train staff.

Kuwait is keen on joint Arab cooperation, said Al-Barrak who indicated that his country was one of the founding members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) and also hosted the headquarter of the prestigious organization.

He affirmed that Kuwait's energy policy took into consideration the local and international aspects of the energy market, saying that as a founding-member of the Organizations of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC), the State of Kuwait was keen on the stability of prices and the balance of global demand and supplies.

On the national level, Al-Barrak revealed that Kuwait was keen on safeguarding its petroleum resources, developing them to meet Kuwait's needs and income as well as providing topnotch products to the world.

He affirmed that there were strategies adopted by Kuwait to nationalize advance petroleum technologies and train national staff and labor to handle operations within Kuwait and abroad in addition to involve the private sector in the various stages of the petroleum industry.

Al-Barrak also veered towards the international scene, saying that Kuwait was keen on partaking in all regional and international conferences and is coordinating with fellow Arab countries to achieve the interest of all parties. (end)

