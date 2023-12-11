Cabinet Strongly Condemns Right To Veto At UN Security Council Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The cabinet expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation on Monday for applying the veto right at a UN Security Council session against a draft resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The remarks were made during the cabinet weekly session, at Bayan Palace, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Issa Al-Kandari, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the ministers were informed about the stable health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The cabinet also expressed deep concern over the failure to respond to warning and the decision by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to refer to Provision 99 of the UN Charter, which called for the international community's attention to the situation in Gaza that constituted a threat to the global humanitarian order and signaled prospected collapse of the international security and peace.

On another front, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah notified the cabinet with the results of the 44th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council held in Doha last Tuesday, as it reiterated strong denunciation of the ongoing aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, affirming full support to the people of Palestine.

He noted that the Doha Declaration reiterated commitment to "the noble goals on which the GCC has been based since its founding in 1981, including support to the fair issues of Arab and Islamic nations."

He added that the Doha Declaration emphasized the importance of Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait pursuant to the provisions of bilateral and multilateral agreements, citing the UN Security Council Resolution 833 (1993) on the delineation of the Kuwait-Iraqi land and maritime boundaries, urged Iraq to adopt a serious approach to the completion of the demarcation of the maritime boundaries beyond the Mark 162.

The document called on the government of Iraq to abide by the agreement on maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway, which was signed by both countries on April 29, 2012, took effect on December 5, 2013, and was jointly lodged to the United Nations on December 18, 2013.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister told the Cabinet that the Doha declaration stated that the marine area where Al-Durra offshore field lies is part of Kuwait's sea territories, and its natural resources are exclusively shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed the agenda of the National Assembly session for next Tuesday and Wednesday. (end)

amh







MENAFN11122023000071011013ID1107574244