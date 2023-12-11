British Mine Hunting Ships To Bolster Ukrainian Navy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Two Royal Navy minehunter ships are being transferred from the Royal Navy to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a move to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea, Ministry of Defence statement said.

As the UK and Norway launch a new Maritime Capability Coalition.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said:

"These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, which have been severely limited since Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion.

"This capability boost marks the beginning of a new dedicated effort by the UK, Norway and our allies to strengthen Ukraine's maritime capabilities over the long term, enhancing their ability to operate in defending their sovereign waters and bolstering security in the Black Sea.

Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said:

"Our goal is to contribute to building a lasting Ukrainian naval capability. In the further work, I hope Norway, as a sea-faring nation, can contribute with maritime expertise, new technological solutions and innovative thinking."

The new maritime coalition will work closely with the Ukrainian Navy and Ministry of Defence to develop a number of capabilities, including the rapid development of a maritime force in the Black Sea, continuing to develop a Ukrainian Marine Corps, and river patrol craft to defend coastal and inland waterways. (end)

