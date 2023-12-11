France Urges Yemen's Houthi To Stop Attacks On Red Sea Ships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- France called Monday on Yemen's Houthi militia to immediately stop attacks on civilians and threats against freedom of navigation and shipping in the Red Sea.

The French Foreign Ministry said in reply to a press question that a French Navy frigate had shot down two drones over the Red Sea that were believed to be approaching from the coast of Yemen.

It added that the drone attack came against the backdrop of mounting attacks and piracy in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi militia.

Houthi militants on Saturday threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli occupation ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been under occupation atrocities for more than two months.

They warned that all ships linked to Israeli occupation or that will transport goods to Israeli occupation ports are not welcome in the Red Sea. (end)

