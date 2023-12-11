Four Dead In Fireworks Factory Fire In Central Philippines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

MANILA: Fire gutted a fireworks factory and nearby houses in Cebu province in the central Philippines on Monday, leaving four dead and six others injured, city authorities said.

Authorities said the blaze, which lasted over an hour, quickly spread in a village in Lapu-Lapu City.

Social media posts showed firecrackers exploding while the fire and thick smoke engulfed the factory.

The victims, possibly factory workers, were reportedly trapped and died from suffocation. Enditem