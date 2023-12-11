Gunman At Large After Killing Two In Switzerland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Geneva: Swiss police are hunting a gunman who killed two people and injured another in the southern Swiss town of Sion Monday.
Police said a man fired shots at people in two distinct locations in the picturesque town in the Alpine Wallis region shortly before 8 am (0700 GMT).
"Two people were killed and another was injured," police said, adding that the man's identity and his motives for carrying out the shootings remained unknown.
Read Also
Fiji sees surge of Chinese tourists 'Barbenheimer' tipped to dominate revamped Golden Globes nominations TikTok announces $1.5 bn deal to restart Indonesia online shop
However, they said initial information indicated that the shooter knew his victims.
A vast police operation is underway "in a bid to arrest the shooter", the police statement said.
The Wallis public prosecutor's office has launched a murder investigation, it added.
MENAFN11122023000063011010ID1107574232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.