Gunman At Large After Killing Two In Switzerland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: Swiss police are hunting a gunman who killed two people and injured another in the southern Swiss town of Sion Monday.

Police said a man fired shots at people in two distinct locations in the picturesque town in the Alpine Wallis region shortly before 8 am (0700 GMT).

"Two people were killed and another was injured," police said, adding that the man's identity and his motives for carrying out the shootings remained unknown.



Fiji sees surge of Chinese tourists

'Barbenheimer' tipped to dominate revamped Golden Globes nominations TikTok announces $1.5 bn deal to restart Indonesia online shop

Read Also

However, they said initial information indicated that the shooter knew his victims.

A vast police operation is underway "in a bid to arrest the shooter", the police statement said.

The Wallis public prosecutor's office has launched a murder investigation, it added.