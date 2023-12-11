PSD Issues Fog Formation Alert During Night, Early Morning

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has warned drivers to travel cautiously tonight and tomorrow morning due to poor visibility caused by fog in numerous areas, particularly the desert and steep terrain.The PSD advised drivers to maintain a safe space between vehicles, use dim lighting when driving in fog, and avoid driving at excessive speeds.The PSD advised calling the unified emergency number, 911, without delay in case of need.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.