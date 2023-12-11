Arab Energy Conference Calls For Balanced Transition To Low-Carbon Energy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Doha hosted the 12th Arab Energy Conference on Monday, which was organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) with Jordan's participation.The conference was attended by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Youssef Shamali, a number of the OAPEC's energy ministers, senior officials, and experts in the sector.At the end of the conference, Arab energy ministers urged Arab countries to address the challenges of achieving energy security and to strengthen collective action and integration efforts to boost economic growth.They emphasized the importance of developing a realistic vision based on scientific evidence for a fair, balanced, and long-term transition to low-carbon energy. "Approximately one billion people presently lack access to basic power, which we all take for granted on a daily basis."Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, stated that Qatar emphasizes the necessity of increasing avenues of cooperation among Arab countries in order to assure a good future for present and future generations. He emphasized the importance of Arab countries working together to overcome problems and achieve integration in order to boost economic growth.He advocated for more investment in energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies, as well as the use of renewable energy sources.Minister Al Kaabi emphasized the importance of solar energy in the Arab world's efforts to develop renewable and sustainable energy sources."There is no doubt that our Arab countries are qualified to create solar energy applications, especially given their geographical location, which benefits from an abundance of sun energy," Al Kaabi said.OAPEC Secretary-General, Jamal Essa Al loughani said the conference explored international trends in the energy markets and their implications at the Arab and international levels, given the energy industry's connection to the environment and its implications on Arab regional sustainable development.The Arab Energy Conference is held every four years and covers topics such as Arab and international energy sources, petroleum industries, Arab cooperation in the field of electric power, and energy demand management in Arab countries, as well as energy, environment, and sustainable development issues.