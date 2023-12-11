House Speaker Meets Qatari Education Minister, Urges Recruitment Of More Jordanian Teachers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi met with Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, on Monday.The meeting was held on the sidelines of Safadi's official visit to Doha at the invitation of the Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.Safadi and Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of the two nations' ties under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.They emphasized the necessity of this connection manifesting itself in greater cooperation and cooperative coordination to benefit the two fraternal countries and peoples.Safadi lauded the Qatari government's efforts, led by His Highness Sheikh Tamim, to attract Jordanian talent to work in Qatar.Safadi advocated for more Jordanian teachers to serve in Qatar's public and private sectors.According to Safadi, the Jordanian teacher possesses exceptional teaching abilities and educational experiences that enable him to compete in the local and regional labor markets.Minister Al Nuaimi, for her part, lauded the Jordanian teacher and his abilities.There are around 5,500 Jordanian instructors in Qatar, both male and female, according to Al Nuaimi.The Qatari Minister emphasized that more Jordanian educators will be drawn to Qatar in the future, and that Jordan and Qatar will collaborate more in the areas of academic and educational exchange as well as higher education.