Civil Defense Personnel Rescue 3 People From Inside Water Well In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Rescue teams from the West Irbid Civil Defense Directorate recovered three people who had drowned within a 6-meter-deep empty water well.The victims suffocated after being subjected to a lack of oxygen, shortness of breath, and inability to move while undertaking maintenance work inside a water well using fuel-powered water pumps, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Monday.He noted that the specialized crews' prompt response to the report allowed them to remove the individuals with skill and professionalism, saving their lives with the use of specialized rescue equipment, while the ambulance teams worked to treat the injured on the scene and take them to the hospital for further care.The PSD reiterated its previously issued warnings in this regard, stressing the need to follow public safety protocols while maintaining wells and to take the appropriate safety measures when addressing them to avoid suffocation.