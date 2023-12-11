Gaza's Death Toll Due To Israel's Onslaught Rises To 18,205

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Since the beginning of Israel's onslaught, the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip has increased to 18,205, with 49,645 injured, the Gaza Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra announced on Monday.According to Al-Qudra, Israeli occupation forces executed "a horrific massacre and genocide in residential neighborhoods and shelters throughout the Gaza Strip, including areas that the occupation falsely claims are safe" in the previous hours.During these hours, he noted, 208 martyrs and 416 injured arrived in hospitals, while a considerable number of casualties remained under rubble and on the roads.Ambulances are unable to reach the victims due to the occupation restrictions; therefore, the injured people keep bleeding to death, Al-Qudra added.He emphasized that the Israeli occupation deliberately destroyed the health system in the northern Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of wounded and sick people and putting the population in a cycle of death, and that the health situation in hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip is catastrophic and unbearable, with medical teams losing control in dealing with large numbers of wounded and a lack of therapeutic and clinical capabilities.Al-Qudra warned that the health situation in shelters is disastrous and tragic and that hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of dying as a result of epidemics, infectious diseases, starvation, and a lack of drinking water.He stated that 325,000 cases of infectious diseases arrived at health centers from shelters, but that the true number is far higher, implying a catastrophic health calamity.He urged humanitarian organizations and health unions around the world to organize activities in solidarity with the Gaza health sector and to condemn Israeli occupation crimes against the health system.He called for the entry of specialized medical teams into Gaza to rescue the injured, particularly those requiring orthopedic surgery, as well as the establishment of medical points and mobile clinics to provide health care to thousands of displaced people in the western regions of Khan Yunis and Rafah, as well as the establishment of field hospitals throughout the Strip.He also urged international organizations to act swiftly to provide the required living conditions and health care within shelters, particularly for pregnant women, children, the chronically ill, and the injured.He urged international parties to provide the medical supplies and fuel required to run hospitals in northern Gaza, led by Al-Shifa Medical Complex, to treat thousands of wounded, sick, maternity patients, and children, as well as to establish a safe humanitarian corridor to ensure the flow of medical aid and fuel to all Gaza hospitals.