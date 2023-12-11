House Speaker Visits Jordanian Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 - (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi paid a visit to the Jordanian pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha on Monday, prior to official discussions at the Qatari Shura Council on Tuesday.Safadi thanked the Jordanian pavilion's organizers, saying they were the best representatives of their nation and thier potential to attract people of all nationalities helps to project a positive picture of the Kingdom, presenting the story of sustainability, innovation, and technology, as well as demonstrating Jordan's biological, ecological, and geographical diversity.Since its opening, the Jordanian Pavilion at the Doha International Horticultural Expo 2023 has drawn thousands of visitors from the Jordanian community in Qatar as well as from other Arab and foreign nationalities. Numerous officials from other countries participating in the exhibition have also attended.