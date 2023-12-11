Lower House Speaker, Qatari Labour Minister Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 11 (Petra) -- The Speaker of the Lower House, Ahmed Safadi, and the Qatari Minister of Labour, Ali Marri, Monday discussed, in Doha, the "depth" of relations between the two countries and cooperation.In a statement, Safadi lauded the skills of Jordanian expats in Qatar, adding, "They are always keen to offer their best, hand in hand with the Qatari brothers."For his part, Marri said bringing Jordanian expats to work in Qatar is part of Doha's efforts to provide 20,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in different sectors.