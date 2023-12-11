Prime Minister Meets US Envoy To Yemen

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with the US Special Envoy for Yemen HE Timothy Lenderking, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways of supporting and developing them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.