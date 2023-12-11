Embassy Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan Opened In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the State of Qatar was inaugurated on Monday in Doha.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Bakhtiyor Saidov and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmad bin Hassan Al Hammadi attended the opening ceremony.
