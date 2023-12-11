               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Embassy Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan Opened In Doha


12/11/2023 3:03:02 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the State of Qatar was inaugurated on Monday in Doha.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Bakhtiyor Saidov and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmad bin Hassan Al Hammadi attended the opening ceremony.

