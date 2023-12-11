Qatar Rail Outlines Future Plans At 2023 Annual Townhall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail held its Annual Townhall Staff Meeting 2023 at the La Cigale Hotel, reflecting on the achievements of the past 12 months and highlighting upcoming milestones for the next year. The meeting, chaired by HE Dr. Abdulla Bin Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Subaie, Managing Director & CEO of Qatar Rail offered an overview of the company's achievements and upcoming plans, underscored by strategic priorities.

Concurrent with the increasing public confidence in the level of services provided by Qatar Rail especially after the outstanding success in delivering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Doha Metro has emerged as a key player in the public transportation system, offering a safe and reliable mobility solution, connecting key destinations in Doha.

During his address, HE Dr Abdulla Al Subaie, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Rail said:“The Townhall event serves as a platform to recall on success and guiding our endeavours towards enhancing performance and achieving excellence in the implementation of future projects. Qatar Rail projects play a pivotal role in realizing Qatar's 2030 vision and serving the integrated public transportation system in the country”.

He added,“The success we witness today is an outcome of numerous years of dedicated work and collaborative efforts from teams across the company. The legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stands as a testament to these collective endeavours, and we are eager to maintain the momentum of achievement in the upcoming phase of our plans.”

His Excellency initiated the meeting by delivering a presentation that showcased the notable achievements of the Doha Metro project and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar Rail's operational data and customer feedback consistently affirm that the Doha Metro stands as a reliable and preferred transportation option for both residents and visitors.

The total ridership of the Doha Metro since its launch on May 8, 2019 until December 7, 2023, recorded more than 145 million passengers.

Demonstrating Qatar Rail's unwavering commitment to continually enhance customer experiences, the Metro has achieved an outstanding overall customer satisfaction rate of 99.79%. Furthermore, the annual rolling AFR (Accident Frequency Rate) recorded an impressive 0.01, attesting to the system's safety.

Additionally, during the 12 months between November 2022 and October 2023, the metro's performance achieved 99.96% in terms of regularity, 99.86% in punctuality, and 99.98% in the availability of service.

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos, the public holds a highly favorable view of the Doha Metro, with nearly 90% of respondents believing it to be a secure mode of transportation that alleviates traffic congestion and enhances accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

During the year 2023, Doha Metro continued its efforts to support the hosting of various key events such as Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar Grand Prix 2023, Geneva Motor Show, the Amir Cup 2023, and AFC Champions League. On April 24, 2023, Doha Metro marked the highest number of passengers in one day during this year, with 234,525 passengers safely transported.

Additionally, Qatar Rail played an active role in raising awareness and advocating for health, safety, and sustainability in the community. Regarding sustainability, the company supported and participated in the MoT Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations conference and exhibition, contributed to Expo 2023 Doha through public community workshops utilizing recycled materials, and achieved the GSAS platinum certification for sustainable operations at Al Bidda station.

In the realm of health and safety initiatives, Qatar Rail proactively promoted employee well-being and community involvement through diverse sports events. The Qatar Rail Tennis Open Tournament offered a platform for the community to engage in a healthful and competitive environment. The Rail Squash League played a significant role in fostering an active lifestyle. Moreover, the company arranged weekly Padel Training Sessions exclusively for Qatar Rail staff, promoting physical activity and skill development.

Qatar Rail also showcased its dedication to social responsibility by actively participating in World Blood Donor Day 2023, underscoring the importance of blood donation for the overall well-being of the community in addition Qatar facilitated several visits for schools' students to foster public transportation education and create a more informed and engaged young community that values and supports sustainable transportation options. Furthermore, the Doha Metro section in KidZania attracts many young visitors each year, providing them with an interactive and enjoyable way to learn about the Doha Metro.

To foster employee engagement a voting session titled 'Voice of Employees' was conducted during the meeting. This session sought to elicit opinions and suggestions from participating employees on key topics. These included the company's role in contributing to Qatar's National Vision 2030, and the alignment of Qatar Rail's current culture with its core values.

The long-term strategic priorities were also outlined, with an emphasis on increasing ridership while delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations, enhancing business efficiency, and building national capacities.

The Townhall meeting also offered an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions and successes of individuals and teams through the Managing Director Awards. This recognition is part of Qatar Rail's efforts to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of its employees and mark their significant contributions to achieving the company's strategic goals and values.

At the conclusion of the Townhall, the Managing Director expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all employees of Qatar Rail. He emphasised the importance of collective efforts in achieving strategic objectives and shaping the future successes of Qatar Rail.

Qatar Rail remains committed to continuing collaborative efforts with its stakeholders to build strategic partnerships that advances the development of sustainable railway networks that meet the nation aspirations and serve the realizing of the country's national vision.