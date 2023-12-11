Three-Day DIMDEX 2024 From March 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 8th edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) will take place from March 4 to 6, 2024, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), under the theme of "Igniting the future of maritime security and beyond."

The organising committee stressed that the event is already primed for major success, having received an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from exhibitors and participants, both domestically and internationally.

The maritime defence exhibition is broadening its offering to include other critical defence categories that complement the safety and security of the maritime ecosystem, giving exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their latest innovations and integrated solutions, while providing thought leaders with a platform to discuss the latest developments impacting the domain.

Since its inception in 2008, DIMDEX has witnessed continuous growth to become a staple event in the international maritime defence and security industry calendar. In addition to the main exhibition, DIMDEX hosts the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), a highlight of each edition that attracts key leaders from around the world to discuss the latest trends, challenges and solutions in maritime defence and security. It will also include the participation of key decision makers represented by VIP delegations and feature the popular visiting warship display at Hamad Port, which will provide attendees an opportunity to explore modern naval warships.

The event will also spotlight emerging technologies that include cybersecurity software, anti-piracy systems, artificial intelligence (AI), C5ISR systems and unmanned systems.

HE Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabit said, "Qatar continues to enhance its defence capabilities and foster international strategic partnerships. In this context, DIMDEX seamlessly contributes to the country's National Vision 2030 and sustains the continued security and prosperity of the nation".

"DIMDEX brings together key military and industry leaders from around the world to tackle the current challenges and threats, and explore the framework and solutions that enhance international maritime security and beyond. By hosting this international event, Qatar remains at the forefront of defence innovation and international cooperation in the pursuit of maritime security", he added.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari, Chairman of DIMDEX, stated: "DIMDEX promises to host another successful and productive edition that will address the challenges and threats faced today. Over the years, DIMDEX has emerged as a prominent platform that showcases the latest defence innovations, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, which have all proven critical to the success of today's defence missions. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors and visitors to DIMDEX this year and further solidifying its position as one of the most prominent and dynamic exhibitions for showcasing advanced defence capabilities to protect the maritime domain globally."

DIMDEX reflects on Qatar's commitment to showcase the latest cutting-edge innovations, serving as a hub where exhibitors present solutions to current challenges and future needs within the maritime defence and security domain. The show also exemplifies the country's dedication to fostering long-term partnerships and unlocking commercial opportunities, while helping in accelerating Doha's economic growth through attracting thousands of participants and visitors.

The international event is extending its invite to visitors to register now and attend the various aspects of DIMDEX. The organising committee announced that online registration has commenced for the biennial event calling visitors to partake in a unique experience.