Sheikh Hamad Award For Translation Inks Cooperation Pact With UNESCO

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding (SHATIU) on Monday signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), represented by the UNESCO Gulf States and Yemen Office in Doha.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in Arabic language and translation as effective tools in building cultural bridges among a variety of communities.

The cooperation between the two sides encompassed three-pronged areas; translation and publication, where partnership will include joint translation and publication of the journals upgraded by UNESCO within the framework of the Silk Roads Program, according to a statement by SHATIU on Monday.

The statement added that the partnership vividly aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and ideas through linguistic and cultural boundaries, in addition to promoting the Arabic language for social cohesion through organizing joint events, workshops, and conferences, consistent with UNESCO's Arabic language program to further bolster social cohesion through maintaining the linguistic diversity.

The aforementioned agreement stipulated that cooperation would be forged to strengthen the utilization of the Arabic language and translation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by promoting the use of the Arabic language in this field.