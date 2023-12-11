UN Commends Qatar's Humanitarian Role, Peace Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, HE Martin Griffiths, praised the humanitarian role of Qatar and its dedicated efforts to achieve peace and stability globally. This acknowledgment occurred during Griffiths's review of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2024 at the Doha Forum 2023, attended by representatives from various countries, governments, and local and international humanitarian organizations.

During the review, he expressed that Qatar is making appreciable efforts to achieve peace and stability and provide humanitarian assistance. He added, "We are hugely in your debt due to your creative diplomacy, your humanitarian diplomacy, your political diplomacy, the generosity that goes with it...We are relying on you, and we know that you can be relied upon."

He also highlighted Qatar's recent efforts, leading to a humanitarian pause in Gaza and a prisoner exchange, emphasizing the need for continued efforts amid ongoing violence in the region.

During the review, Griffiths provided an overview of the coordinated humanitarian plan by the United Nations for 2024, calling for USD 46 billion to meet global humanitarian needs. He emphasized the challenges faced by around 300 million people worldwide due to conflicts, climate change, and natural disasters, leading to displacement, refuge, and famine.



He pointed out that numerous countries, including Palestine, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Ukraine, and others, urgently require assistance, urging donors to make greater efforts to cover these humanitarian needs.

He explained, "But these efforts have taken place against the backdrop of a severe and ominous funding crisis, which weve all heard of. In 2023, we have so far received, as of now, just over one third of the USD57 billion required, making this the worst funding shortfall."

Griffiths emphasized, "258 million people, just to keep the numbers going, are facing acute food insecurity or worse, and as disease outbreaks continue to cause significant loss of life."

He concluded by stating that achievements made this year could regress without clear mechanisms, especially in the Horn of Africa and Somalia.

In a recorded speech, UN Secretary-General HE Antonio Guterres discussed the challenges faced by humanitarian work in 2023 and the expectations for 2024.

He acknowledged the unprecedented humanitarian suffering due to crises, wars, and climate-induced disasters and highlighted the humanitarian workers' efforts in delivering aid to millions globally.

He called on donor entities to support the UN's humanitarian plan for the coming year, aiming to reach 181 million people worldwide. Guterres stressed the necessity of finding political solutions to conflicts to alleviate humanitarian suffering.

The session, attended by humanitarian experts and activists, aimed to present the latest experiences, trends, challenges, and opportunities in humanitarian work. It also discussed ways to ensure a coordinated and effective response to growing humanitarian needs resulting from crises and natural disasters.