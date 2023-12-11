Minister Of Environment Meets UAE Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Climate Change

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani met on Monday with Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi.
The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest, in addition to cooperation relations in the field of environment and climate change issues between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.
