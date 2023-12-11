(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce updates regarding its manufacturing plans to create medical grade homogenized natural psilocybin microdosing capsules.

Further to the announcement on Nov 13th, 2023, CCrest Laboratories Inc. ("CCrest Laboratories"), a Montreal-based cGMP pharmaceutical laboratory, that holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License, have finished five month stability testing on Red Light Holland's Natural Psilocybin microdosing capsules which received a Health Canada approved psilocybin import permit. The stability tests were completed after five months of storage and are aimed at determining the microdosing capsule's shelf life. These latest stability tests confirmed the capsules maintain the required amount of psychoactive compounds - psilocybin and psilocin.

The company is currently planning the next stages of taking the microdosing capsules to market which include:

Requesting an import license from health canada to import a larger quantity of psilocybin truffles from the Netherlands, which would be developed into homogenized microdosing capsules.Finalizing a report for Nobu pharmaceuticals work towards getting government approval for importing the microdosing capsules.Connecting to Nobu's network of medical doctors to educate them about microdosing psilocybin.

As disclosed earlier, the natural psilocybin microdosing capsules are intended to be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by NUBU Pharmaceuticals ("NUBU Pharmaceuticals"), a leading medical cannabis company based in New Zealand with distribution ties to Australia. The capsules have recently received a complete Certificate Of Analysis confirming they are free of any pesticides, bio contaminants or heavy metals.

"We are excited to see CCrests tests confirm our homoginized psilocybin microdosing capsules have a long lasting shelf life which will potentially assist these capsules in getting to emerging legal markets and help people who need them," said Todd Shapiro, Red Light Holland CEO and Director. "We are proud to be developing safe and tested products and continue to work diligently and comply with all regulation to hopefully get our products into emerging markets with the help of NUBU Pharmaceuticals."

"At five months the microdosing capsules are still within required parameters showing stability of the psychoactive material. R&D with natural psychedelics has added complexites and our collaboration with Red Light Holland continues to break new grounds in the field with the goal of helping those in need," said Alex Grenier, CEO of Shaman Pharma and President of CCrest Laboratories.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

About Shaman Pharma Corp.

Shaman Pharma is a federally registered Canadian corporation with the mission to power outstanding psychedelic life science innovation. Accelerating time-to-market through its portfolio of assets, Shaman launches and consolidates revenue-driven pharma-biotech life sciences ventures focused on supplying psychedelic drugs & novel active ingredients.

About NUBU Pharmaceuticals

Formed in 2017, NUBU Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand's largest medicinal cannabis distribution company) specializes in the distribution of therapeutics from the new frontier of medicine, including cannabis and psychedelics. The company also develops New Zealand-made cannabis products for export markets, harnessing two of New Zealand's great strengths, it's innovative culture and unique botanicals.

