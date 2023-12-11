Oil Producer Set For Rising Cash Flows, Dividends

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Recently, Pharos Energy Plc. provided updates on its operations in Egypt and Vietnam, noted Auctus Advisors.

London-based Pharos Energy Plc (PHAR:LSE) provided updates on its operations in Egypt and Vietnam, including new dividends, share buybacks, license extensions, and drilling plans, noted Auctus Advisors analyst Stephane Foucaud in a December 7 research report.

The analyst maintained a Buy rating and £0.55 price target on Pharos Energy.

More Shareholder Returns Initiatives

According to Foucaud, Pharos declared an interim 2023 dividend of 0.33 pence per share to be paid in January, representing about 33% of the 2022 full-year dividend.

The company also plans an additional US$3 million in share buybacks for 2024. A key shareholder recently increased his position to 14.1% through open market purchases.

Stable Outlook for Egypt Assets

In Egypt, Pharos expects its working interest partner IPR, to continue carrying development costs into early 2024.

The company generates significant free cash flow from its Egyptian assets.

Approvals Progressing in Vietnam

Pharos awaits final government approvals for license term extensions at the TGT and CNV fields in Vietnam to 2031 and 2033, respectively. Approval is also pending for a two-well drilling program starting in late 2024.

According to Foucaud, securing a partner for offshore Block 125 would be a major catalyst for Pharos.

Significant Cash Flow Growth Ahead

The analyst sees over £70 million in operating cash flow from Egypt and Vietnam assets in 2024. His unchanged £0.55 price target implies over 150% upside potential for the shares.

In Foucaud's view, Pharos trades at a substantial discount to peers based on improving future cash flows and net asset value.