Moderna Reviews Its Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Progress And Ambitions At Second ESG Investor Event

Cambridge, MA, Dec 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today will provide an update on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy at its second ESG Investor Event. Building off its inaugural ESG Day in November 2022, the Company will highlight the year's progress on its ESG journey and future work to further impact global health and protect the environment.

"Our mRNA platform science has benefited patients around the world and with that comes great responsibility as science alone will not solve the world's greatest health challenges," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We are committed to moving beyond the power of our technology - tackling enduring health disparities, engaging with our communities, and recognizing that human health and planetary health are intricately linked. We look forward to building on our substantial ESG progress to become the best version of Moderna."

Moderna's ESG strategy is articulated around five areas:

Medicines for Patients:

Moderna is leveraging its platform for many medicines, from vaccines to protect hundreds of millions of people from common viruses for which no vaccines are available today, to several rare disease therapies with tremendous opportunity for impact. Within its clinical trials, Moderna believes a committed approach to offering equal healthcare accessibility is achievable and necessary. The Company is also committed to using its platform to help rapidly respond to the greatest public health threats, pursuing a pipeline of priority programs relevant for outbreak response and pandemic preparedness. Moderna has long prioritized strategic collaborations to benefit global health, including its partnership with The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and Moderna's mRNA Access program, a collaborative effort that enables researchers around the world to utilize Moderna's mRNA technology.

Environment: Moderna is progressing on its journey toward net-zero carbon emissions (Scopes 1 & 2) by 2030. The Company has advanced its overall environmental sustainability program, including through implementing its sustainability strategy, enhancing its disclosure of key performance indicators, submitting its first CDP Climate Change questionnaire, and initiating a climate risk and scenario analysis. These efforts support internal and external stakeholder expectations for sustainable operations and Moderna's adaptation to a low-carbon economy.

Employees & Culture: Moderna consistently ranks as a top employer and achieves above benchmark scores on engagement, culture and belonging. Moderna continues to foster a culture where every employee can meaningfully contribute to the Company's mission, an effort that serves to attract and retain the best talent. By living the Company's values and mindsets every day, the Moderna team is not only advancing mRNA science, but also building an organization that cares deeply for patients, employees, the environment, and the community.

Community: Moderna is committed to having a positive impact on communities around the world. Moderna's purpose-driven employees continue to exemplify the Company's mission, with nearly two out of three employees participating in volunteering activities or contributing as part of Moderna's newly instituted employee matching program. The Moderna Charitable Foundation continues to provide financial support to organizations and causes that promote public health, advance scientific education, and advocate for belonging, inclusion, and diversity.

Governance & Ethics: Moderna prioritizes accountability and transparency around its ESG efforts, including through the publication of its second annual ESG report and continued commitment to disclosing key metrics. Moderna has initiated an ESG materiality assessment, which includes broad stakeholder surveys, and is also leveraging AI to build a dynamic analysis of material topics.

"Delivering on our ESG ambitions is made possible by a strong culture that embeds the values of transparency, accountability and ownership at all levels of the organization," said Shannon Thyme Klinger, Moderna's Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and President of the Moderna Foundation. "The same determination that goes into our innovation carries over into our commitment to positively impact the communities in which we work and live."

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

