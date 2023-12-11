Quectel's Satellite Communication Module CC200A-LB Achieves CE, FCC, IC, And RCM Certifications

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce a major milestone for its satellite communication module, CC200A-LB , which has recently secured global certifications from leading authorities, including CE, FCC, IC, and RCM. This confirms CC200A-LB's compliance with satellite network standards across Europe, North America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

With a focus on cost-effectiveness and ultra-low latency, the CC200A-LB module delivers a reliable and uninterrupted global network connection. This makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including maritime, transportation, heavy equipment, agriculture, mining, oil and gas monitoring as well as other scenarios where cellular networks may be limited.

"We are thrilled to see the global approval of our satellite communication module. Its capability in delivering uninterrupted network coverage ensures continuous and cost-effective communication for managing remote and mobile assets anytime, anywhere,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

The CC200A-LB incorporates cutting-edge satellite IoT connectivity offered by ORBCOMM, utilizing the L-band of the Inmarsat GEO constellation. It features two-way communication, low latency, and global coverage. When paired with cellular modules, it enables distinctive dual-mode IoT applications, providing unparalleled reliability, redundancy and ubiquitous coverage. In scenarios with inadequate or disrupted cellular network coverage, IoT devices can seamlessly sustain communication through satellite connections.

The CC200A-LB is designed with a streamlined LCC+LGA package, measuring 37mm × 38mm × 3.35mm. Equipped with multi-constellation GNSS positioning, the module can identify the device's location quickly and precisely. Its user-friendly AT command set facilitates effortless configuration and management.

The module can be purchased in isolation or with the appropriate Quectel antenna to help accelerate the time-to-market of customer devices.

Apart from the CC200A-LB, Quectel has diversified its portfolio by introducing a range of satellite communication modules. Among them, the CC660D-LS is compliant with 3GPP NTN R17 standards and features two-way communication, support for multiple frequency bands, low latency as well as low power consumption. The BG95-S5 and BG770A-SN modules are designed to support both satellite and cellular networks, providing ubiquitous coverage for IoT applications.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular , GNSS , Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: , LinkedIn , Facebook , and X.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink