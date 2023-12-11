Swiss Soup Kitchens Face Sharp Uptick In Demand

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Schweizer Gassenküchen am Anschlag (original)



In St Gallen's soup kitchen, servings start at midday. Today's menu: spaghetti bolognese and side salad. Volunteers have prepared 60 meals, many more than this time last year.

“We're bursting at the seams,” says Regine Rust, the director of the St Gallen addiction aid foundation, which operates the restaurant.

Until spring 2023 the establishment provided 30 meals per day. Since then the figure has doubled.“At first we thought it was because of the cold and wet weather in March and April,” Rust says. But in summer, the demand didn't subside.