               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swiss Soup Kitchens Face Sharp Uptick In Demand


12/11/2023 2:25:29 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Schweizer Gassenküchen am Anschlag (original)

  • Italiano (it) Le mense per persone povere in Svizzera sono al limite
  • Français (fr) Les soupes populaires suisses sont submergées
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    In St Gallen's soup kitchen, servings start at midday. Today's menu: spaghetti bolognese and side salad. Volunteers have prepared 60 meals, many more than this time last year.

    “We're bursting at the seams,” says Regine Rust, the director of the St Gallen addiction aid foundation, which operates the restaurant.

    Until spring 2023 the establishment provided 30 meals per day. Since then the figure has doubled.“At first we thought it was because of the cold and wet weather in March and April,” Rust says. But in summer, the demand didn't subside.

    MENAFN11122023000210011054ID1107573798


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search