CTS EVENTIM Teams Up With US Promoter Walter Mcdonald To Launch THE TOURING CO. (News With Additional Features)

CTS EVENTIM teams up with US promoter Walter McDonald to launch THE TOURING CO.

The new venture is centered around live entertainment touring in North America and beyond. Walter McDonald has been appointed CEO of THE TOURING CO., with a minority stake in the company. Munich/New York, 11 Dec. 2023 – CTS EVENTIM, one of the world's leading ticketing and live entertainment companies, is collaborating with rising US promoter Walter McDonald to establish THE TOURING CO., a boutique live entertainment company. McDonald has been appointed CEO and is a minority stakeholder in the new company. The partnership will allow CTS EVENTIM to strengthen its position in the US touring market and further afield. McDonald will be the creative and entrepreneurial force driving the development of THE TOURING CO. The launch of THE TOURING CO. expands the EVENTIM LIVE footprint in the US, and means the EVENTIM LIVE network has grown to 39 promoters active around the globe. McDonald, who previously led the touring division at Outback Presents, will use his wealth of industry experience and connections to create an artist-friendly environment that prioritizes best-in-class, transparent client service. CTS EVENTIM will provide full access to the EVENTIM LIVE network and to its portfolio of technology, services, and marketing channels tailored for live events. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO of CTS EVENTIM:“North America is the largest market in the live entertainment and ticketing business. Increasing the presence and reach of the EVENTIM LIVE network in the US market is a crucial component of our ongoing global expansion strategy. We are looking forward to launching an exciting new venture in collaboration with Walter and his team within this industry.” Walter McDonald , CEO and co-owner of THE TOURING CO.:“This partnership with CTS EVENTIM is an incredible opportunity. I am thrilled to launch this venture as a new member of the EVENTIM LIVE network. I couldn't be more excited about the extraordinary possibilities ahead, and I have no doubt we are going to build something truly special.” Dr. Frithjof Pils , Managing Director of EVENTIM LIVE:“As live entertainment continues to grow and evolve globally, it is crucial to empower the next generation of promoters. We need fresh ideas and perspectives, and people like Walter play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry. Walter is a confident and capable entrepreneur and will significantly enrich the EVENTIM LIVE network.” ►

About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. About 250 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. These portals include the brands eventim, oeticket, ticketcorner, ticketone and entradas. The CTS EVENTIM Group also owns a number of companies promoting concerts, tours, and festivals such as Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Lucca Summer. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2022, the EVENTIM Group is the third-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, such as the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2022, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1.9 billion across more than 20 countries.

About Walter McDonald Walter McDonald's career in the music industry spans over 10 years in a broad range of roles and experiences. Walter has previously worked with Live Nation in Los Angeles, CA in tour planning/booking, at The Met in Philadelphia, PA as a talent booker and most recently he established and led the touring division at Outback Presents in Nashville, TN. Walter has worked with a diverse range of renowned artists including Playboi Carti, The Kid LAROI, Romeo Santos, Rauw Alejandro, Erykah Badu and many more.



