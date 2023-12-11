EQS-News: Calvert International AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Calvert International AG signs binding term sheet to acquire African Energy Week

11.12.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

. Large value accretion to both companies' shareholders . Leverage synergy potential between advisory, promotion and investment business units

Frankfurt am Main, 11 December 2023

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, a fast-growing investment holding company focused on the African energy sector, announced today that it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in the South African conferencing company Africa Energy Week Pty. Ltd. (AEW).

AEW is a major player in the conference business with its eponymous series of events, which promote business opportunities in the energy sector across the continent. The conference, with over 5,000 delegates this year alone, proved to CIAG management team that it is capable of running a stable and highly profitable business in a competitive environment. With speakers such as the President of the Republic of Namibia, Hage Geingob, AEW has demonstrated its ability to deliver a high-level conference to promote the opportunities in the African energy sector.

With this deal, CIAG will significantly increase its market capitalization and achieve its 2024 growth forecast. "The acquisition of AEW is an important milestone for CIAG and gives us the opportunity to expand our portfolio. We stand behind AEW's management team and are confident that the company will grow over the next few years by becoming the most important conference in the sector. We see great synergies with our existing subsidiaries and look forward to working closely with the AEW team," says Florian Stahl, chair of CIAG's Supervisory Board.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2024 and will set the tone for the outlook of CIAG's deal pipeline in 2024. The holding company expects to expand its portfolio and grow rapidly in the coming year.

++ About CIAG Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment holding company focused on the African energy sector and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. CIAG's shares are listed on the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding company of its subsidiaries Centurion Law Group in South Africa and Mauritius, providing mainly growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public sector companies, with a focus on the African energy sector.

++ About AEW AEW is an annual conference, exhibition, and networking event, uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent's entire energy industry. For more information about AEW, visit

Contact for investor relations and press enquiries: Calvert International AG Ms. Jessica Stang, Investor Relations Opernplatz 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany T: +49 69 1532944 42 ...

