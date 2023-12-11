Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (Von GBC AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 11.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers
Expected increase in profitability Advanced Blockchain AG was recently presented at the Eigenkapitalforum by
CEO Simon Telian and Sebastian Markowsky, which met with considerable
interest from investors. Initial plans for 2024 have been communicated.
Assuming that the current very positive trend in the crypto market
continues, the management is planning strategic divestments of token
generation events in the amount of around € 2.5 million. These events could
take place, for example, with LAYR from Composable or Krest from peaq.
These token generation events are expected to have a recurring character
and thus increase the company's predictability, which could enable
sustainable positive results. In addition, the focus remains on closing
further OTC deals, which could amount to around € 2 million. With these
planned transactions, we forecast that revenue will increase to around € 5
million in total in 2024. Advanced Blockchain AG has rethought its business model in light of the
rise in interest rates and the changed market situation. The focus is now
increasingly on recurring income, particularly through data-based solutions
that the company is currently developing and which could make a significant
contribution in the future. The focus for new incubations continues to be
on resource-efficient deployment. Management is also concentrating on
developing strategic partnerships, particularly in the core markets of
Switzerland, Dubai and Tokyo, and on building up highly qualified staff. We
expect a noticeable increase in net income, especially after the
implementation of a cost-cutting program in the current financial year
2023. We therefore assume that net income in 2024 will probably be around €
1 million. Furthermore, given the extremely positive market environment and
business development, this year's result may already exceed market
expectations. The crypto markets are currently experiencing a significant upward
movement, with Bitcoin breaking through the USD 43,000 threshold and now
having a market capitalization of over USD 900 billion. Binance's recent
settlement with the US Department of Justice has influenced market
momentum. The growing anticipation of a Bitcoin ETF approval continues to
drive this momentum and significant capital inflows are expected to drive
prices higher in the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, important milestones were reached in the investments of
Advanced Blockchain AG: Panoptic recently raised USD 11.5 million in a seed
financing led by Greenfield Capital, resulting in a valuation of more than
USD 30 million. peaq recorded a successful launch of the first Wicrypt
hotspots on the Krest network. The Krest token price has seen a steady
increase since August, contributing a significant seven-figure amount to
the group's portfolio. In addition, the company is now also represented in Dubai and will
participate in the upcoming Global Blockchain Congress on December 11 and
12. CEO Simon Telian is currently in Tokyo to explore potential
collaborations with the Japanese government. A white paper from the
Japanese government proposes crypto-friendly measures. These include
recommendations for tax changes, accelerated token valuations, regulation
of stablecoins and support for legal frameworks for NFTs. The document
proposes the creation of a Web3 minister, the introduction of crypto visas
and the expansion of startup visas. We confirm our current valuation of € 11.00 per share and continue to
assign a Buy rating due to the considerable upside potential.
