GEA included in the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the first time

Sustainability leadership GEA included in the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the first time

GEA continues to improve significantly in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

GEA is the only German company to be included in the DJSI World in 2023 GEA included in DJSI Europe for second consecutive year Düsseldorf, December 11, 2023 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time. As of December 18, 2023, GEA is the only German company to be newly added to the DJSI World. GEA will also remain a member of the DJSI Europe for the second consecutive year. Inclusion in the DJSI indices is based on the annual evaluation of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P Global CSA). This year, more than 13,000 companies were invited to take part in the assessment. The DJSI World comprises a total of 321 companies worldwide, 41 of which were newly included this year. GEA improved its score in the S&P Global CSA by six points, achieving 75 out of 100 points in 2023 compared to 69 points in the previous year. Full points were achieved in the categories "Business Ethics", "Resource Efficiency and Circularity" and "Water”. Very good results were also achieved in the categories "Climate Strategy", "Customer Relationship Management" and "Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability". "Just one year after being included in DJSI Europe, we have already made the leap into DJSI World. We had set ourselves this target for 2026 and to achieve it three years earlier makes me very proud," says CEO Stefan Klebert. "It is a remarkable recognition of the progress we have made in our sustainability efforts. I would like to thank the teams for their tireless efforts and continuous drive to improve." GEA receives multiple recognition for ESG efforts Rating agencies regularly address GEA's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. In 2023, GEA received a rating of 'AAA' in the MSCI1 ESG Ratings assessment and was recognized as an ESG Industry Top Rated company by Sustainalytics. The company was again a finalist for the German Sustainability Award.



About GEA GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 5.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. GEA plants, processes, components, and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose: "Engineering for a better world". GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the

DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability and the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices. More information can be found online at gea .

