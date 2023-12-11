Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Announced Peer-Reviewed Journal Publishes Data Supporting Nanoabs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products, is announcing the publication of a peer-reviewed article regarding NanoAbs. The article reports on data that supports the use of Scinai's aerosolized NanoAbs as a platform for the treatment of hyperinflammatory viral diseases, which addresses significant medical needs. Titled“Nanobodies to multiple spike variants and inhalation of nanobody-containing aerosols neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture and hamsters,” the article is published in the prominent“Antiviral Research” journal. According to the announcement, the article focused on a new generation of anti-SARS-CoV-2 NanoAbs, identified as nanobodies or VHH (“VHH”) antibodies. These antibodies were developed as the result of a research collaboration between the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences (“MPI-NAT”), the University Medical Center Göttingen (“UMG”) and Scinai Immunotherapeutics. The antibodies, which are alpaca–derived recombinant variable domain of heavy-chain-only antibodies, are exclusively licensed to Scinai. Scinai chief scientist Dr. Tamar Ben-Yididia coauthored the paper with Professor

Dirk Görlich, MPI-NAT director, and UMG Professor

Matthias Dobbelstein, along with others.

“These results are a striking proof-of-concept for the use of inhaled NanoAbs for the treatment of hyperinflammatory respiratory viral diseases,” said Scinai chief scientist Dr. Tamar Ben-Yididia in the press release.“We are proud that our first NanoAb development project has been published in the prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal

'Antiviral Research,' as it validates our R&D strategy by clearly demonstrating our NanoAbs' potential superiority to existing therapies in several ways, including innate stability leading to more convenient routes of administration such as inhalation. While COVID-19 has dropped from the headlines, it continues to circulate and cause illness. We strongly believe that convenient self-administered treatments and prophylactics form the future of respiratory viral-disease pharmaceuticals, and

the data in this paper demonstrates the exciting potential of our NanoAbs to fill this vital role. Indeed, we are currently actively marketing this COVID-19 project for partnering with either pharma companies or governmental health agencies. Our next pipeline project is an anti-IL-17 NanoAb for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as plaque psoriasis and psoriasis arthritis. Recent preclinical results have been promising, and I look forward to sharing more results soon.”

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.



Scinai Immunotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products beginning with an innovative, derisked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO (“CDMO”) providing services to help biotech companies efficiently bring their products to market by leveraging Scinai's drug development and GMP and non-GMP manufacturing capabilities for preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

