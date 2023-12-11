Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Announces Movistar's Launch Of Gosolar Solution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a Valencia-based company specializing in photovoltaic energy storage solutions, today announced that Movistar has launched Turbo Energy's GoSolar offering for sale this week through Movistar's energy branch, Solar360. A telecommunications leader in Spain and Latin America, Movistar has been recognized as one of the world's top 500 most valuable companies in the 2023 Global 500 rankings by Brand Finance. This highlights Movistar's commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with Turbo Energy's pursuit of cleaner and more efficient solutions in the field of photovoltaic generation.“It is very gratifying for us to see that Movistar, a leading home-services brand, is committed to Turbo Energy,” said TURB General Manager Mariano Soria.“It encourages us to continue researching and developing products that contribute to the sustainable reduction of energy costs for thousands of homes and businesses.”
About Turbo Energy S.A.
Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

