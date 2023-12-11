Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In November 2023, the company announced a purchase order from a Romanian company for seven TRACER 1000 ETDs to be deployed in a European airport

Astrotech announced in June 2023 that its board unanimously rejected an unsolicited acquisition proposal from BML Investment Partners

In May 2023, the company announced a purchase order from a Romanian company for 17 TRACER 1000 ETDs, to be delivered during calendar 2023

Astrotech confirmed test results from field trials of the AgLAB 1000-D2 mass spectrometer for hemp and cannabis producers, improving yields by an average of 24% In December 2022, the company effected a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, reducing the number of outstanding common shares

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC)

is an instrumentation company that designs, manufactures and commercializes solutions. Its solutions include mass spectrometry, process controls, chemical detectors and medical disease detection.

The company was established in 1984 and, prior to 2009, was known as SPACEHAB Inc., a NASA contractor offering technology originally developed for NASA to monitor air quality on the International Space Station. When the Space Shuttle program ended, the company focused on its satellite processing...

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ASTC are available in the company's newsroom at



