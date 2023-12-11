Investornewsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) To Host Pioneering Conference For Women In Medical, Dental Sectors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a leading medical-device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders, is hosting a groundbreaking event for women in the medical and dental fields. The company announced that it is hosting a conference titled“Empowering Women to Champion Airway.” Scheduled for Feb. 1–2, 2024, the innovative event is designed to unite prominent women in key spaces as they work to spearhead positive transformations in the healthcare landscape through a focus on airway health; the event will be held at the Vivos Institute in Denver, Colorado.“We are honored to host such an all-star lineup of world-renowned speakers with expertise in a variety of healthcare specialties - including medical sleep specialists, cardiologists, primary care physicians, pediatric specialists, orthodontists and general dentists - all of whom work in one way or another with sleep and breathing disorders,” said Vivos executive vice president Susie McCullough in the press release.“Fostering this type of interdisciplinary collaboration is necessary to increase the awareness that there is a new alternative to CPAP or surgery for treating severe OSA. Not only are today's women assuming an ever-increasing level of prominence and leadership roles within healthcare, but women continue to exert the greatest influence over family healthcare decisions. As spouses, mothers and caregivers, we are often on the front lines of dealing with the effects of OSA, snoring, insomnia, and other breathing and sleep problems. We need to know what we're dealing with and the latest remedies that are available, with a particular emphasis on ensuring the well-being of young patients through early intervention. Vivos is proud to host this first-of-its-kind event, offering a special opportunity to glean insights into how women can drive innovation and progress in this critical facet of healthcare.”

To find out more about the event, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical-technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective, nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to moderate OSA. It has proven effective in the treatment of approximately 40,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,850 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (“CARE”) appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild to moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentist training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method. For more information about this company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VVOS are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN