Investornewsbreaks Lqwd Fintech Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) CEO Named As Strategic Advisory For BIGG Digital Assets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQwD Fintech (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF)

CEO Shane Anstey has been appointed as a strategic advisor for

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG) (OTCQX: BBKCF) (WKN: A2PS9W) ,

a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of

Netcoins. Astey is cofounder of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”) and a pioneering blockchain data expert. According to the announcement, he will work with BIGG prospective artificial-intelligence (“AI”) partners to support integrating new technologies. BIGG believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant and regulated environment, and the company invests in products and companies to support this vision. LQwD is a premier Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company.“I am tremendously excited to rejoin BIGG as a strategic advisor,” said LQwD CEO Shane Anstey in the press release.“Applying artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning to BIG's massive dataset is something we were only able to imagine when we started the company. This initiative will not only provide advantages for our BIG and Netcoins clients but may also provide proactive antifraud, antitheft, antitrafficking tools that have not previously been available to law enforcement globally. I look forward to working with the team at BIGG to develop and advance these product offerings. As a major stakeholder of BIGG, holding more than 90% of my original equity, I am truly invested in the continued growth and success of the company.”

To view the full press release, visit



About LQwD Fintech Corp.

LQWD is a Lightning Network Liquidity provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global megatrend of

Bitcoin

adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns

Bitcoin

that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network. For more information, please visit

.

