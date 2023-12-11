Investornewsbreaks Crexendo Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CXDO) Exceptional Performance Shines In G2 Fall Reports

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) has announced its impressive achievements in G2's Fall 2023 Reports, which cover the domains of VoIP, UCaaS, and customer communications management. G2 is the leading platform for users seeking to assess and compare various business services and software offerings. Featured in 39 reports and securing 30 prestigious badges, the company's performance cements its position as the top cloud-based business communications solution. The Crexendo(R) VIP(TM) platform for cloud business communications is celebrated for its user-centric attributes, ranking no. 1 for usability for the third quarter in a row. The reports highlight more impressive accolades, including Crexendo cementing the top positions for cloud-based business communications, relationships, support, results, and user adoption. Crexendo has outranked its competitors by an increasingly wide margin over the past year, culminating a remarkable 4.9 out of 5-star rating in positive reviews, sustained over seven successive quarters.

Crexendo is an award-winning premier provider of unified communications as a service (“UCaaS”), call center as a service (“CCaaS”), communication platform software solutions, video conferencing and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through its business partners, agents and direct channels. With solutions currently supporting over two million end users globally, Crexendo was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

