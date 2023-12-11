Miningnewsbreaks Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Issues First Tranche Per PCH Project Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0)

today announced that, further to the press release of Dec. 4, 2023, it has issued the first tranche of 500,000 shares pursuant to the definitive agreement with 3S LTDA, Beko Invest Ltd., Antonio Vitor Junior and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda, now known as Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the“company”), to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the“transaction”). Within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc, the PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil. According to the update, the shares are subject to a hold period expiring on April 12, 2024. For specific details of the transaction, see the

Dec. 4, 2023, press release .

To view the full press release, visit



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp .

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project, which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil.

The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at



