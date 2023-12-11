US Pledges $77M Aid For Afghan Refugees In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has pledged a $77 million contribution to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
The assistance was announced by US Special Representative Thomas West, who concluded a two-day visit to Pakistan on Sunday.
Before leaving Islamabad for Gulf countries, the visiting envoy said in a post on X that he met the leadership of UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
“I am proud that the United States has contributed $77 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for these efforts and $9 million to the International Organization for Migration this year,” he wrote.
The aid will be used to support vulnerable citizens and those at risk, with a particular focus on Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
