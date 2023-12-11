Artcoin(AC), An Art-Based Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ArtCoin(AC) on 11th December, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the ArtCoin trading pair will be officially available for trading on 11th December, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is ArtCoin?

ArtCoin is an art-based token designed to be pegged to exchange-traded assets such as artworks, paintings, and sculptures. This approach ensures that ArtCoin remains resilient, not tethered to fiat currencies but anchored to the intrinsic worth of art. An artwork is considered a safe-haven asset, comparable to gold, capable of maintaining and increasing its own value over time, providing a significant diversification of the portfolio compared to traditional financial instruments.

ArtCoin's collection spans classic, contemporary, and modern works, making it a versatile and attractive investment for art enthusiasts and investors alike. The project represents a fusion of evolution and revolution in the cryptocurrency market, offering both financial and artistic value to its users. All its assets are certified and inserted in the Blockchain Technology with Skillchain, which is able to demonstrate, without failure points, the issuer of a certificate and crystallize it in the public distributed ledger.

The ArtCoin project embraces both technological innovation and artistic reality. With a ceiling of works by famous artists worldwide, the project has a total value of over 100 million pieces. These artworks are exchanged at the opening of markets for the corresponding $1 for each ArtCoin, providing a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Tokenomics

ArtCoin utilizes the ERC-20 standard for its tokens, ensuring fungibility and compatibility within the Ethereum network. Within the Ethereum ecosystem, ERC-20 tokens have become the foundation for a wide range of decentralized applications, enabling functions like token sales, voting mechanisms, and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. ArtCoin utilizes the ERC-20 standard for its tokens, ensuring fungibility and compatibility within the Ethereum network.

The Ethereum-based smart contract of ArtCoin has recently undergone a significant update, now referred to as“Version 3 V.” This update brings improved functionality, enhanced security, and expanded capabilities to our token ecosystem. Version 3 V integrates advanced features that enhance the user experience, increase transaction efficiency, and ensure a higher level of trust and reliability within ArtCoin's token system.

The ArtCoin project embraces both technological innovation and artistic reality. With a ceiling of works by famous artists worldwide, the project has a total value of over 100 million pieces. These artworks are exchanged at the opening of markets for the corresponding $1 for each ArtCoin, providing a solid foundation for long-term growth.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About ArtCoin

ArtCoin is an Asset Referenced Token (AC) that derives its stability by referencing the value of real-world artworks, as defined by MiCA Regulation. This approach ensures that ArtCoin remains resilient, not tethered to fiat currencies but anchored to the intrinsic worth of art. ArtCoin's value is derived from the art it represents, offering an alternative opportunity.