Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Elected Member Of IATA Board Of Governors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohamed al-Meer has been elected to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Board of Governors.

IATA is the trade association for the world's airlines, representing some 320 airlines or 83% of total air traffic.

Its mission is to represent, lead, and serve the airline industry where it advocates for the interests of airlines across the globe.

In a statement Qatar Airways said,“al-Meer will be able to support the association in shaping the future growth of safe, secure and sustainable air transport, working with members to connect and enrich our world through air travel. His strong aviation sector experience and knowledge will be put to use with his appointment as a Member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Air Carriers' Organisation (AACO).”

AACO is the regional association of the Arab Airlines representing some 34 carriers. Its mission is to promote co-operation amongst its members in many areas such as aero-political affairs, environmental sustainability and training through its regional training centre.

Al-Meer can draw upon his aviation industry experience in AACO's mission to co-operate with regional and international organisations, governmental and non-governmental bodies, airlines, manufacturers and service providers.

Al-Meer became GCEO of Qatar Airways last month following more than 10 years working as the Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport.

While leading HIA, Qatar's global hub airport and gateway to the world, he played an instrumental role in leading major airport milestone projects, including the expansion project 'The Orchard' – a tropical garden located at the centre of the terminal expansion, with world class dining outlets and luxurious shopping that has redefined the airport experience.

The extension project was one of Doha's most challenging engineering programmes, and completed ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

From 2018 to 2020, al-Meer was a Board Director of the Airports Council International in the Asia/Pacific Region, where his expertise contributed to Future Airport Development and Airport Sustainability.

His leadership was pivotal in Hamad International Airport receiving a number of industry accolades including Skytrax's 'Best Airport in the World' in 2021 and 2022, a testament to the capability and dedication of the entire organisation.

In his career, al-Meer has played key roles in some of Qatar's most iconic developments. As the Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport (HIA) since 2014, he led critical divisions such as MATAR – the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Aviation Catering Company, Qatar Distribution Centre, Dhiafatina, and real estate.

