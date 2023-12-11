Minister Of State And Chairman Of QFZ, And Chairperson Of Jiangsu Provincial Committee To CPPCC Discuss Bilateral Relations In Investment Attraction

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority Ahmad al-Sayed has welcomed Zhang Yizhen, chairperson of Jiangsu Provincial Committee to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and her accompanying delegation in a visit to Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The delegation also included Zhu Jilu, secretary-general of the CPPCC, as well as officials from Jiangsu Province and representatives of various Chinese companies. The delegation met with al-Sayed alongside senior officials from QFZ. The meeting was followed by an introductory tour in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral co-operation and the exchange of expertise in the field of investment attraction. The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by QFZ to attract companies to invest and establish their businesses in Qatar.

