The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q3 2023

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our third quarter of 2023, we:



Hit our renewed goal of giving two million children access to sports. Distributed 523 grants worth over $2.5 million to help give over 187,000 youth athletes the chance to play.

Read on to learn more.

OVER TWO MILLION KIDS IN THE GAME

In 2019, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation aimed to help one million kids participate in sports by 2024. It only took us three years to surpass that goal, so we doubled down! Now we're proud to announce we've met that goal and helped give over 2.1 million kids the chance to play!

75FOR75

The DICK'S Foundation presented the final $75,000 grants to youth athletic programs across the country as part of the 75for75 Sports Matter Program. Here are some of our 75for75 recipients from our third quarter.

PLAY LIKE A GIRL: NASHVILLE, TN

Unlocking potential through sports and STEM. That's the mission of Play Like a Girl in Nashville, Tennessee.“It's not just sports. It's education; it is mentorship,” said DICK'S Sporting Goods Senior Community Marketing Manager Darla Enoch,“This is the whole package for these girls.”

Read more and watch the video here.

PAHOKEE HIGH SCHOOL: PAHOKEE, FL

In Pahokee, Florida, football means everything. It's not just a sport; it's a way of life. Playing on the Pahokee High School football team allows young men to learn valuable life lessons and chase their dreams of playing football in college and beyond. The experiences they gain on the gridiron teach them resiliency and the belief that they can achieve anything.

Read more and watch the video here.

EAST PALESTINE SCHOOL DISTRICT: EAST PALESTINE, OH

A freight train derailed and shuttered all aspects of life in East Palestine, Ohio, including school sports.“We got tagged as Toxic Town U.S.A.,” said Dwayne Pavkovich, assistant principal and athletic director at East Palestine High School. With the fall sports season in jeopardy, Pavkovich reached out to DICK'S for help.

Read more and watch the video here.

RISE LEAGUE: ORLANDO, FL

In middle school, Dmitri Thompson got noticed by a former professional basketball player who was starting an Amateur Athletic Union team. This opened a world of opportunities in both basketball and business for him and his brother, Dwight. The Thompsons founded The Rise League as a way to connect the resources they had with local kids to create an equal playing field.

Read more and watch the video here.

BIG WINS ON GIVING TUESDAY

We celebrated Giving Tuesday at the DICK'S Sporting Goods headquarters with raffles, a 50/50 drawing, a sports ball donation drive and limited-edition Sports Matter t-shirts. Corporate teammates raised over $8,000 for The DICK'S Foundation and donated 108 sports balls for the students at United at Twin Rivers. You can read more about our partnership with United at Twin Rivers here .

PARTNERING FOR A COMMON GOAL

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation continues its longstanding partnership with Every Kid Sports to cover youth sports registration fees for income-restricted families across the country.

This fall, the Every Kid Sports Fall Pass helped 5,858 youth athletes in 46 states get in the game.

