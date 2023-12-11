Pepco Employees Become Santa's Helpers To Make Sure Local Kids Have A Bright Holiday Season!

MENAFN - 3BL) Pepco | The Source

For the 14th year, Pepco's Edison Place Gallery transformed into Santa's Workshop full of hundreds of toys and gifts to support the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program which pairs sponsors with a deserving child,“Angel”, in need. The Salvation Army launched the program in 1979 to help families who may not be able to afford the added expense of toys and gifts during the holiday season.

Each holiday season, our employees sponsor about 150“Angels” across the District of Columbia and Maryland. All of the gifts are brought back to our headquarters' facility, where our 'elves' get to work sorting, packing and building toys and gifts. Through this program, we have made the holiday season a little brighter for more than 2,000 kids since 2009.

Angel Tree is just one example of our commitment to making a positive community impact and being a good corporate partner for the areas where we serve and where our employees live and work.