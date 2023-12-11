Fifth Third Awards $53,000 Grant To RODI Italian

MENAFN - 3BL) LOVELAND, OHIO, December 11, 2023 /3BL/ - For two weeks in November, Fifth Third employees across greater Cincinnati and the Bank's footprint showed their love for local small businesses by entering them in a sweepstakes to win a $53,000 grant. The Bank is pleased to announce one of the winners is RODI Italian.

“I am so proud of how our local employees showed up big for small businesses this holiday season,” said Tim Elsbrock, Fifth Third regional president in Cincinnati.“RODI Italian is a beloved restaurant in Loveland, and I look forward to seeing how this grant can help them grow their businesses and continue to thrive in their community.”

Fifth Third employees submitted nearly 2,200 entries in the sweepstakes by sharing photos and #love53 on social media. Visit Fifth Third's Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn to see the entries or follow #love53.

RODI opened in February 2021 and specializes in homemade pastas, Neapolitan pizza, fresh seafood, craft cocktails and local espresso.

“This is a true testament to the wonderful work our team does,” said RODI owner Jo Beyersdorfer.“Everyone is so dedicated and hardworking, and the community is so supportive and embracing. We are honored, and truly appreciate Fifth Third's dedication to small businesses like ours.”

Fifth Third employee, Corinne Byrd, a Community Reinvestment Act program manager, nominated RODI by posting on her LinkedIn profile. Byrd said she chose the restaurant for the sweepstakes because she had heard how amazing the food was and a friend is the manager.

Byrd went a little further with the Fifth Third love, leaving a $53 tip on her meal. This was another part of Fifth Third's small business appreciation campaign, for employees in the greater Cincinnati area. Employees could“shop on their time and tip on Fifth Third's dime.” The tip will be reimbursed by the Bank.

About Fifth Third

